'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child

Pinky Cole is growing her family once again ... she and her husband, Derrick Hayes, are expecting their fourth child together.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star revealed the pregnancy to her castmates during the season 17 reunion.

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The new arrival will be Pinky's fourth biological child. She and her husband, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks founder and CEO Derrick Hayes, already share daughter D'Ella and sons Derrick Hayes Jr. and David Asher. Derrick also has two daughters from previous relationships, making this baby the sixth child in their blended family.

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The pregnancy buzz surrounding the group of women started before the reunion dropped. On a recent episode of the "Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia" podcast, Cynthia Bailey acknowledged rumors that someone announced a pregnancy during the reunion taping. While she wouldn't reveal who it was, now fans know the mom-to-be is Pinky.

Pinky and Derrick got engaged in 2022, and the following year they tied the knot in a ceremony at the St. Regis Atlanta.

Outside of reality TV, Pinky is the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan restaurant chain.