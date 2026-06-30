'Vanderpump Rules' Alum James Kennedy Engaged to Jordan Meyers

James Kennedy is getting ready to say "I do" ... the former "Vanderpump Rules" star is engaged to girlfriend Jordan Meyers after a romantic proposal at Villa d'Este on Italy's famed Lake Como.

The DJ shared the exciting news Tuesday on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos from the picturesque proposal at the luxury lakeside hotel.

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James kept the caption simple, writing, "We're engaged!! I love you, adventures with you forever and ever. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the world.❤️‍🔥"

The photos show Kennedy dropping to one knee before the couple celebrated against the postcard worthy backdrop of Lake Como.

The engagement comes just weeks after TMZ broke the story that James and Jordan are expecting their first child together.

James was previously engaged to Raquel Leviss before they called it quits in 2021. He later moved on with Ally Lewber, whose relationship with James also unfolded on the Bravo series.