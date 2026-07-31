PK Kemsley Fires Back at Dorit Over $700K 'RHOBH' Wardrobe Spending

PK Kemsley is firing back at Dorit Kemsley's claim that she needed to spend more than $700K on clothes for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... he says Bravo never required her to live in designer labels.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, PK argues reality TV is all about following cast members' actual lives ... and he claims production did NOT mandate Dorit spend lavishly on clothing, jewelry, handbags, glam, or stylists.

PK calls the wardrobe and glam expenses personal lifestyle choices rather than legitimate job requirements ... arguing many of the items could also be worn when cameras weren't rolling.

He further claims Dorit earns substantially more than he does, but has refused to contribute toward the mortgages, insurance, taxes and operating expenses for the home she has occupied since their separation.

As we previously reported, Dorit defended the expenses in her own court filing by saying she must remain "camera ready" for the Bravo series.

She claimed she spent approximately $217K filming season 15 and roughly $500K during previous seasons ... totaling around $713K over 26 months.

Dorit also argued the raw totals were misleading because many purchases were later returned or credited when items did not fit or were otherwise unsuitable. She claimed PK had abruptly stopped paying the mortgage despite him having more than enough money to pay the bills.