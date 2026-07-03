Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Announces Pregnancy

Kyle Richards is going to be a grandmother ... because her eldest daughter just announced she's pregnant!!!

Farrah Aldjufrie hopped on social media Friday to share the happy news ... she's expecting her first child.

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The real estate agent and reality TV star says her baby is due in November ... and when they're born, Kyle will become a grandma for the first time. No word yet if it's a boy or a girl.

Kyle's estranged husband, Mauricio Umanksy, who is not Farrah's biological dad, commented on the post ... "You are gorgeous, and I'm so happy for all of us, and this baby is going to be so loved ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t wait wooohooo."

Kyle had Farrah with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie ... and she commented on her daughter's post ... "😭❤️ I can’t wait for this new chapter!! 🥹🙏 I love you so much, Fairy!"

Farrah shared some sonograms, posed with her baby bump, and even took one photo with her cat.