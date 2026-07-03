Emilie Kiser Announces Pregnancy 1 Year After Drowning Death of 3-Year-Old

Emilie Kiser is pregnant ... announcing the news just over a year her 3-year-old son, Trigg, drowned in their backyard pool.

The content creator announced the exciting news Friday by sharing a photo of her hand cradling her growing baby bump.

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She wrote in her caption her pregnancy "feels very surreal and has already been such a bright light to us during some of our darkest days."

Emilie warned fans she might not post about every detail of her pregnancy journey, reasoning... "As I stated last year, my family’s privacy will always be my priority. Because of that, I’m not sure how much I will be sharing about this pregnancy and next phase of life, but I appreciate your understanding as I navigate those boundaries."

As we reported, Emilie's son, Trigg, was found unresponsive in the family's backyard pool in Arizona on May 12, 2025. Emilie was out with friends when the incident occurred, and her her husband, Brady Kiser, was watching Trigg and their newborn, Theodore.

Trigg was rushed to the Phoenix Children's Hospital and passed away six days later on May 18.

The Chandler Police Department recommended a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady... but prosecutors ultimately decided not to pursue that route.

Play video content Video: Emilie Kiser Says Losing 3-Year-Old Trigg Shows How Fast Life Can Be Taken Away Jay Shetty Podcast

Emilie took a step back from social media as her family grieved the loss, but has regularly provided updates for concerned fans. She took a hiatus amid the year anniversary of Trigg's passing in May ... and later told fans she was able to connect with family members on a deep level during that time. Despite this, she called it the hardest month of her family's life.