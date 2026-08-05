'Love & Hip Hop' Sidney Starr: Cops Say Open Condom Fell Out of Pocket During Arrest

Sidney Starr told police the male she went to her hotel room with told her he was an adult … and cops say a rubber fell out of her pocket during her arrest for child molestation ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained the Hapeville Police Department report from Sidney's arrest for sodomy and child molestation ... and police say an "opened condom" fell out of her clothes during a pat-down, and they found another prophylactic in her pocket.

The report notes Sidney was staying at an Embassy Suites in Georgia ... and an employee of the hotel called police to report another person had sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Officers say they met with the kid and his parents at the hotel. The minor told cops that something had happened with Sidney, who is transgender.

The report said officers spoke to Sidney, who told them a tall, slender, black male in the lobby approached her. Sidney claimed the guy approached her and told her she was "cute."

Sidney said they had a short conversation in which she asked him how old he was. The reality star claimed he told her he was 18.

She said she left the lobby and the boy went back to the room with her. The officers say they then detained Sidney, conducted a pat-down and found the contraceptives.

As TMZ first reported ... Sidney was arrested Sunday for sodomy and child molestation. Cops said the boy was under 16. The officers said Sidney confessed to performing oral sex on the male.