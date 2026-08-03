'Love & Hip Hop' Sidney Starr Denies Child Sexual Assault Allegations Following Arrest

Sidney Starr says the child sex allegations against her are flat-out false ... and she plans to fight them every step of the way.

In a statement to TMZ ... the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" alum says she "unequivocally denies the allegations against her and intends to vigorously defend herself through the legal process."

Her statement continues ... "Allegations should not be mistaken for fact, and public opinion should never replace due process."

Sidney also says the case should not be viewed as a reflection of the transgender community ... stressing one person's alleged actions should never be used to judge or stigmatize an entire group.

She thanked supporters for their patience and asked for privacy as the case moves forward. Sidney says this will be her only public statement while the matter is pending.

As we reported ... Sidney was arrested Sunday and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.

Booking records accuse her of performing oral sex on a minor at an Embassy Suites in Hapeville and confessing to the act.

A photo from the arrest shows Sidney standing inside the hotel with her hands behind her back.