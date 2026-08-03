'L&HH' Sidney Starr Mugshot From Arrest on Child Molestation, Sodomy Charges

Sidney Starr's booking photo has been released following her arrest on child sex charges in Georgia ... and she looks none too thrilled.

The mugshot shows the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" alum staring straight into the camera with her hair pulled back while wearing a dark jumpsuit.

As we reported ... Sidney was taken into custody Sunday and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy.

She is accused of confessing to performing oral sex on a minor at a hotel in Hapeville. Booking records list the Hapeville Police Department as the arresting agency.

Sidney, a transgender model, is best known for starring in 'Love & Hip Hop.'

She first gained widespread attention after falsely claiming she had a sexual relationship with rapper Chingy.