Suspect in Fatal Nashville Car Crash Poses For Super Creepy Mug Shot

A Nashville man arrested for allegedly causing a deadly car crash last year has finally been arrested ... and his mug shot is one of the most unsettling we've ever seen!

According to Nashville police ... James Brewington Jr. surrendered Thursday for outstanding warrants related to a 2025 fatal head-on collision.

The 61-year-old was allegedly behind the wheel when he swerved into oncoming traffic to go around a car making a right turn ... smashing into another car, killing a 41-year-old.

Brewington was booked on warrants for vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, reckless endangerment, and 3 counts of aggravated assault ... and he then took this repulsive mugshot.