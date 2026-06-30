'Young and the Restless' Star Colleen Zenk Arrested For DUI

Colleen Zenk -- a longtime soap opera star best known for starring in "As the World Turns" and "The Young and the Restless" -- has been arrested for DUI again ... though she doesn't look bothered by it on bit in her mug shot.

The Daytime Emmy Award nominee was arrested in Collier County, Florida on May 15.

She was booked on two charges -- DUI resulting in damage to property or a vehicle belonging to another person; and DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher.

In Zenk's booking photo, she flashes a big grin for the camera ... seemingly unconcerned by the situation. She bonded out of jail the day after her arrest.

This is Zenk's third arrest -- her second in Florida -- since 2010. She was previously arrested that year in Wilton, Connecticut and she was arrested in Collier County, Florida in 2017.

According to Soap Opera Network ... an officer for the Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle collision call on May 15.

Once there, an officer claims a witness said they saw Zenk crash into a vehicle while backing out of a parking spot.

According to the report, cops claim the witness said Zenk tried to drive off but was stopped ... and appeared unstable after exiting the vehicle.

Cops say they put Zenk through field sobriety tests before checking her BAC twice. They allege she blew a .206 during the first and a 0.192 during the second. She has pled not guilty to the charges against her, according to Soap Opera Network.

Fans of soaps will recognize Zenk as Barbara Ryan from "As the World Turns" ... having played the role from 1978 to 2010 in 1,836 episodes. More recently, Zenk grabbed a recurring spot on "The Young and the Restless" as Jordan Howard.