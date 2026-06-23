Tiger Woods Makes First PGA Appearance After DUI Crash, Rehab

Play video content Video: Tiger Woods Makes First PGA Appearance Since DUI Crash and Rehab PGA TOUR

Tiger Woods was all smiles as he stood in front of a crowd of reporters on Tuesday to address new PGA Tour plans ... making his first speaking appearance since his March DUI arrest and rehab stint.

The golf legend and Chairman of the Future Competition Committee took the podium at a press conference minutes ago ... introducing PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp and sharing his thoughts on the organization's new competitive model slated to start in 2028.

50-year-old Woods looked pretty good ... but kept to the task at hand, and didn't dive into his off-course troubles of late. As expected, he didn't take any questions.

As Rolapp took over, he said, "I think I speak for all of us when it's glad to see you back."

Play video content Video: Body Cam Footage Shows Tiger Woods Fail Field Sobriety Tests

Despite all the troubles and impending legal proceedings, Woods has worked behind the scenes with the Tour on the future of golf ... which comes with a bunch of changes.