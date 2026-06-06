Tiger Woods Reportedly Expected to Finish Rehab in June

Tiger Woods has been cooped away in a European treatment center following his car crash and DUI charge ... but he's reportedly returning home within weeks.

Sources tell People the troubled golf legend is expected to finish his 3-month program at a treatment facility in Switzerland by the end of June. We broke the news -- he headed to Europe for inpatient treatment at the top of April following his rollover crash near his Jupiter, Florida home on March 27.

Play video content Video: Tiger Woods DUI Body Cam Released, Shows Chaotic Aftermath

He was charged on suspicion of driving under the influence and for refusing to submit a urine test following the accident ... but pleaded not guilty in court on March 31.

Tiger briefly returned home from treatment in May ... just before his girlfriend Vanessa Trump revealed she underwent a "procedure" related to her recent breast cancer diagnosis. A source told People he "needed to be with" Vanessa to support her ... but, he was back in the air headed overseas to finish treatment by May 23.

Sources told People he's doing "the best he can with all of the pressure on him with healing and also the legal issues he faces in coming months."

The insider also confirmed Tiger plans on making a return to golf, explaining ... "He has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine, which will help him do the best he can when seriously playing golf."

As we reported, Tiger is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered just over a year ago, plus back surgery late last year.