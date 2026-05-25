Tiger Woods Pays Tribute to Late Father in Emotional Memorial Day Post

Tiger Woods has resurfaced on social media with an emotional Memorial Day message nearly two months after his DUI arrest and rehab treatment announcement.

The golf legend posted a patriotic tribute Monday honoring fallen service members while also paying special respect to his late father, Earl Woods, who served in the U.S. Army Special Forces and completed two tours in Vietnam.

"My father was a Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service," Tiger wrote. "To all those like my father, we all say thank you for your sacrifices. Without them we wouldn’t have the greatest country on Earth."

Tiger's girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, later reposted the message on social media in a public show of support.

It marks Tiger's first public statement since March 31 when he announced he'd be "stepping away for a period of time" to seek treatment following his March DUI arrest in Florida.

The golf champion was charged with two misdemeanors ... DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Tiger reportedly blew a 0.00% BAC on breathalyzer tests after the incident.

Shortly after the arrest, Woods was granted permission to travel overseas for inpatient treatment and has reportedly been staying in Switzerland during the rehab process.