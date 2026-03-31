Tiger Woods Seeking Treatment After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods just broke his silence following his DUI arrest ... saying he is seeking treatment.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," the 50-year-old golf superstar said on X minutes ago.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

As we previously reported, Tiger entered a not guilty plea earlier Tuesday ... as he faces DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a test charges.

The rollover crash that led to his arrest went down around 2 PM in Florida on Friday ... with Tiger claiming he was focused on his phone and radio before realizing the pickup truck in front of him had slowed down.

Deputies said Tiger showed "severe signs of impairment" after the accident -- claiming he was sweaty, appeared lethargic and had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

They said he also had two loose hydrocodone pills -- used for severe pain -- in his pocket.

While he blew "triple zero" on the breathalyzer, he refused a urine sample.

This isn't the first time Tiger has opened up on getting help -- he vowed to combat his prescription pill addiction following his 2017 DUI, which he said was due to an unexpected reaction to medication -- not alcohol.

Before the accident and arrest, there was speculation Tiger could return to the course for the Masters next month after competing in a TGL event last week.