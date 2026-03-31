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Tiger Woods Seeking Treatment After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods Seeking Treatment After DUI Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Tiger Woods just broke his silence following his DUI arrest ... saying he is seeking treatment.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," the 50-year-old golf superstar said on X minutes ago.

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"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

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AP / Jason Oteri

As we previously reported, Tiger entered a not guilty plea earlier Tuesday ... as he faces DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a test charges.

The rollover crash that led to his arrest went down around 2 PM in Florida on Friday ... with Tiger claiming he was focused on his phone and radio before realizing the pickup truck in front of him had slowed down.

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Deputies said Tiger showed "severe signs of impairment" after the accident -- claiming he was sweaty, appeared lethargic and had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

They said he also had two loose hydrocodone pills -- used for severe pain -- in his pocket.

While he blew "triple zero" on the breathalyzer, he refused a urine sample.

This isn't the first time Tiger has opened up on getting help -- he vowed to combat his prescription pill addiction following his 2017 DUI, which he said was due to an unexpected reaction to medication -- not alcohol.

Before the accident and arrest, there was speculation Tiger could return to the course for the Masters next month after competing in a TGL event last week.

Now ... it's safe to say he's out.

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