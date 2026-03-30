Donald Trump Jr. Hasn't Raised Concerns About Kids, Tiger Woods After Golf Star's DUI Crash

Donald Trump Jr. is just glad everyone is okay after Tiger Woods' scary DUI crash, and TMZ has learned he's not raising any concerns about his kids or Tiger over the incident.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Don Jr. isn't worried about Tiger being around his children following Friday's rollover crash in Jupiter, Florida, despite a report suggesting otherwise. We're told nothing about the situation has set off alarm bells for him, mainly because his kids and Vanessa were not in the car.

We're told he's thankful and grateful everyone involved made it out okay.

As you know, Don Jr. shares five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump -- who's currently dating Woods. The two split back in 2018, and Vanessa and Tiger have been together for more than a year. Don Jr., meanwhile, is engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson.

Tiger was arrested Friday after cops say he was speeding in his Range Rover on a two-lane road when he clipped the back of a pickup truck, causing the vehicle to roll over. He was booked for DUI.

Before Friday's incident, Tiger hit a fire hydrant in 2009, passed out behind the wheel in 2017, and flipped over after drifting across the median into an embankment in 2021.

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Dr. Drew was on "TMZ Live" Monday, and he suggested Tiger isn't accepting the seriousness of his addiction struggle and doesn't seem to have gotten the proper care he needs to handle it.

Drew says after Tiger's many surgeries for back and knee injuries, he's in an especially difficult situation of "chronic pain and addiction" and needs expert help in managing both.