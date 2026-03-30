Dr. Drew Suspects Tiger Woods Is In Denial About Addiction Issues

Tiger Is in Denial ... But the System Is Failing Him!!!

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Tiger Woods' latest DUI arrest may have stemmed from a deep case of denial over his addiction issues ... according to Dr. Drew.

The famous addiction specialist stopped by "TMZ Live" Monday, suggesting Tiger isn't accepting the seriousness of his addiction struggle and doesn't seem to have gotten the proper care he needs to handle it.

Dr. Drew says after Tiger's numerous surgeries for back and knee injuries, he's in an especially difficult situation of "chronic pain and addiction" and needs expert help in managing both.

He said, "The question becomes, why are these doctors continuing to prescribe to this guy!"

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But it's still Tiger's decision to get behind the wheel, which has proven to be a bad idea time and time again. Before rolling his car over in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, Tiger hit a fire hydrant in 2009, passed out behind the wheel in 2017, and flipped over after drifting across the median into an embankment in 2021.

So, at what point does he deserve to go to jail for his actions? Dr. Drew says we should give the golf legend at least one more chance.

He said, "To my eye, he has not gotten proper care, and he's been ill served. That's our fault, not his fault. If he gets proper care and fails, then that's enough. You've done what you have to do at that point. You've given him a chance."