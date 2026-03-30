Tiger Woods Reportedly Will Not Hire Driver Due to Privacy Concerns

Tiger Woods has no interest in letting someone else take the wheel -- and it all comes down to privacy ... at least according to a new report.

People -- citing an anonymous source -- reports Tiger won't hire a private driver because he "doesn't want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing." The source adds that the legendary golfer also thinks he's fine to drive.

The insider goes on to say that Tiger "despises public scrutiny" ... you'll recall, this is the second time Tiger has been jailed and charged with DUI.

As we reported ... Tiger was arrested on Friday in Jupiter, FL, after authorities say he was speeding on a two-lane road, clipped the back of a pickup truck hauling a trailer, and flipped his SUV.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Tiger went through a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, which he failed, and was then taken into custody.