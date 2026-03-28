Tiger Woods Looks Pissed in New Photos As He Leaves Jail After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods had a really, really bad day on Friday ... and it's written all over his angry mug in these clear, new photos of the golf great leaving jail!

Check 'em out ... Tiger looks super pissed as he stares blankly through the windshield of his ride as he's driven away from the Martin County jail in Florida on Friday night.

Not much more needs to be said about his mood ... it's obvious Tiger is down in the dumps after his arrest earlier in the day for DUI and refusal to submit to a lawful test of his urine.

As everyone knows, Tiger was speeding down a street in Jupiter, FL, Friday afternoon, when he clipped a car, causing his Range Rover to roll over on its side, according to police. Luckily, Tiger and the other driver were not injured.

Cops also said Tiger was not drunk (he blew a .000 on a breathalyzer test), but they believe he was on medication because he appeared lethargic.

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