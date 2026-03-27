Tiger Woods Released From Jail After Rollover Crash, DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods was released from jail late Friday night, hours after he crashed his Range Rover, rolling it over ... before being arrested for DUI.

TMZ Sports has photos of the 50-year-old golf legend leaving the Martin County Jail in Stuart, FL, in the passenger seat of a Cadillac Escalade after 11 PM ET ... and if it weren't already clear, Woods has seen better days.

After he was sprung, Tiger reportedly attempted to sneak out a side door to avoid the throngs of media camping out at the jail ... but the plan didn't work.

Woods was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff's Department in Jupiter around 2 PM after authorities say he was traveling at a high rate of speed and clipped the back of a pickup truck hauling a trailer, causing his black luxury SUV to roll over on its side.

Tiger Woods released from jail after DUI arrest earlier today.



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Police responded to the scene, and law enforcement immediately suspected the 15x majors winner was impaired.

According to the Sheriff's dept., Tiger was put through a battery of field sobriety tests, which he flunked, and that's when he was taken into custody.

Back at the station, Woods blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer test, indicating he didn't have any alcohol in his system.

But when deputies asked Tiger to provide a urine sample to check for other substances, he refused.

He was booked for DUI, property damage, and failing to submit to a lawful test. Tiger was kept away from other inmates for his own safety behind bars, according to officials.

It's not the first time Woods has been arrested for driving under the influence. Back in May 2017, he picked up a DUI charge after being found asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes. He ultimately pled guilty to a lesser charge.

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