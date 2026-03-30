Tiger Woods Crash, DUI Arrest Sparks Concern From Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren

Add Elin Nordegren's name to the growing list of people "concerned" for Tiger Woods' well-being after his rollover crash and DUI arrest.

Nordegren -- who shares two kids with Woods -- is reportedly worried after Friday's wreck, according to People … which ended with Tiger in handcuffs, where he's now facing three charges, including driving under the influence.

According to the report, Nordegren has concerns about whether Woods can stay healthy over the long run ... and be there for their kids -- 18-year-old Sam and 17-year-old Charlie.

And there’s clearly reason for anxiety.

Back in 2021, Woods suffered devastating leg injuries in a Los Angeles crash that required multiple surgeries and a grueling recovery. it was so severe, Tiger nearly lost his leg.

Before that, Tiger was arrested for DUI in 2017 after cops found him asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes. He later blamed the incident on a bad reaction to prescription meds.

Plus, there was the infamous 2009 incident near his Florida home during the unraveling of his marriage to Elin.

Years may have passed, but those incidents are still fresh in Elin’s mind, and she wants him to make smarter decisions going forward.

Ironically, the two appeared to be in a good place publicly about a month ago … smiling together at Charlie’s state championship ring ceremony.

The timing of his latest arrest ain't great, either.

Woods just returned to competition earlier last week at the TGL Finals, marking his first action since mid-2024 as he continues battling through injuries, including a recent Achilles rupture and multiple back procedures.