Tiger Woods Pleads Not Guilty, Retains High-Powered Attorney From 2017 DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods has entered a not guilty plea for his DUI case ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The golf superstar has retained Douglas Duncan to once again represent him for his latest legal troubles ... the same teammate he had when he fought his 2017 DUI.

According to court records, Douglas was listed as the attorney of record for the golf legend and filed a waiver of Woods' presence at pretrial conferences on Tuesday.

We reached out to Duncan for a statement, but his office said "no comment."

Duncan is a prominent criminal defense attorney in the Sunshine State, and represented Woods when Jupiter Police arrested him in 2017 after finding him asleep at the wheel in his running car. According to the toxicology report, he tested positive for five different drugs, including hydrocodone.

He was hit with 3 misdemeanor counts in that case -- DUI, reckless driving and improper stopping -- but later pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He agreed to enter a DUI diversion program, was placed on probation for 12 months, and had to serve 50 hours of community service.

We broke the news ... cops found the 50-year-old with two loose hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of his DUI arrest last Friday, according to the arrest affidavit.

In the doc, deputies stated Woods was sweating profusely after the rollover crash, despite sitting in the back of the car with cool air flowing. They also noted he was "lethargic and slow," and showed "severe signs of impairment."

After he took off his sunglasses, they said his eyes appeared to be "bloodshot and glassy," and his pupils were "extremely dilated."

Woods claimed the crash was caused by him looking down at his cell phone to change the radio station and not realizing the car in front of him had slowed down.

Woods said he didn't consume any alcohol, but admitted he took his prescription medication earlier in the day. He performed multiple field sobriety tests at the scene, which he struggled with, leading cops to cuff him.

He did blow a 0.00 on the breathalyzer, but when asked to provide a urine sample, he refused.