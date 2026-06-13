Vanessa Trump Opens Up About Progress in Breast Cancer Battle

Vanessa Trump is staying optimistic amid her breast cancer fight ... sharing a promising update after weeks of recovering from surgery.

She took to social media Saturday to let followers know she's completed the recovery phase following her operation, and is now preparing to begin the next stage of treatment. She also used the post to offer encouragement to others navigating similar health battles. The update comes as she continues her high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods.

In her latest message, Vanessa said she's spent the last month healing and focusing on her recovery ... and while the journey isn't over, she appears to be keeping a positive outlook as she moves forward.

As TMZ previously reported, Vanessa revealed in May she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had already undergone a procedure as part of her treatment plan. At the time, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. thanked supporters for their prayers and well wishes while asking for privacy.

We also reported that Tiger temporarily left his rehab stay to be by Vanessa's side after her diagnosis ... underscoring just how seriously the couple has approached her recovery journey.