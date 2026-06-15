Tiger Woods DUI Case, Prosecutors Say They'll Subpoena Hospital Records

Tiger Woods' medical records may soon be part of his DUI case ... prosecutors say they want any documents relating to treatment he received at the hospital after his rollover crash and arrest.

The State Attorney's office in Martin County, Florida, filed a notice of its intent to subpoena medical records from a local hospital in Stuart -- the Cleveland Clinic Martin South -- and they're after anything that has to do with drinking or drugs.

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The subpoena, which will be issued on June 30, according to officials, seeks "any and all reports documenting statements of the patient regarding alcohol or chemical substances use" and "any and all drug screen results," in addition to the names of anyone who administered the tests.

Tiger's legal team has 10 days to object to the subpoena -- the deadline is June 25.

It won't be the first time prosecutors have subpoenaed records in the DUI case. Woods' team was unsuccessful in blocking officials from accessing his prescription drug records from a local pharmacy.

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Tiger's sobriety, or lack of, is at the center of the criminal case.

Officials believe Woods was under the influence when he crashed his Range Rover on March 27.