Gold Medal Winning Track Star Arrested For DUI

U.S. track star Alvin Harrison -- who won a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta in 1996 -- was arrested in Los Angeles Monday night for driving under the influence, TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told Burbank PD officers stopped Harrison, 52, shortly before 11 PM after observing him rolling through a Stop sign.

During the stop, officers believed the former sprinter was under the influence, so he was arrested for DUI.

After running Harrison's name, it was also discovered that he had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

He was transported to jail ... where he remains four days later, as he's being held without bail.

Back in his day, Alvin was one of the world's best 400m sprinters. He won an Olympic gold medal as part of the 4x400 relay team in 1996. He also won silver in the 400m in Sydney in 2000.