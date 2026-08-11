Conor McGregor Ends Alcohol Sobriety in Support of Brad Pitt
Conor McGregor Brad Pitt Inspired Me To Drink Again I'm Off The Wagon, Too!!!
There are now two empty seats on the wagon -- 'cause Conor McGregor got wind of Brad Pitt's decision to consume alcohol again ... and said he'll drink to that!!
Notorious -- who opened up on his sobriety leading up to last month's Max Holloway fight -- announced his audible on Tuesday ... saying the "fellow actor" inspired him to have a couple pints of Forged Stout, which he launched in 2020.
McGregor sent his best wishes to Pitt ... while adding the bevvy contains 4.2-percent alcohol.
The former UFC champ-champ previously said he wasn't much of a drinker, but fell into the habit when promoting his Proper No. 12 whiskey. He later said he was done drinking.
That apparently changed after Pitt revealed to Esquire this week his seven-year sobriety was over and he was drinking "in a more restrained manner" now.
Pitt -- who had credited his buddy Bradley Cooper for helping him sober up after his split from Angelina Jolie -- admitted it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing ... but he's figuring out how to keep it under control.
Cheers?