Conor McGregor Ends Alcohol Sobriety in Support of Brad Pitt

There are now two empty seats on the wagon -- 'cause Conor McGregor got wind of Brad Pitt's decision to consume alcohol again ... and said he'll drink to that!!

Notorious -- who opened up on his sobriety leading up to last month's Max Holloway fight -- announced his audible on Tuesday ... saying the "fellow actor" inspired him to have a couple pints of Forged Stout, which he launched in 2020.

McGregor sent his best wishes to Pitt ... while adding the bevvy contains 4.2-percent alcohol.

The former UFC champ-champ previously said he wasn't much of a drinker, but fell into the habit when promoting his Proper No. 12 whiskey. He later said he was done drinking.

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That apparently changed after Pitt revealed to Esquire this week his seven-year sobriety was over and he was drinking "in a more restrained manner" now.

Pitt -- who had credited his buddy Bradley Cooper for helping him sober up after his split from Angelina Jolie -- admitted it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing ... but he's figuring out how to keep it under control.