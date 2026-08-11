Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is a married man -- the soccer superstar just confirmed he got hitched to his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez!!

The 41-year-old Portugal striker shared the news via Instagram minutes ago ... showing off their hands on top of each other -- and rings on the appropriate fingers.

It's unclear when Cristiano and Georgina exchanged vows ... but the belief is it was recent.

The two met back in June 2016 and started dating months later ... and a lot of fans were wondering when they would finally become Mr. and Mrs. after CR7 proposed in 2025.

Ronaldo recently announced this past World Cup would be his last ... and he became the first player to score a goal in six installments of the international tournament.

He continues to play for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

As for Georgina, she peeled back the curtain on her life in the Netflix series, "I Am Georgina" in 2022 ... which also featured Ronaldo quite a bit.

The Ronaldos have a handful of kids ... and while Georgina is the biological mother of two of 'em, she considers herself Mom to all five youngins.