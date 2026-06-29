College Football Player Mekhi Nelson Arrested For Battery

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Mekhi Nelson was arrested in Florida on Monday ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The redshirt sophomore was taken into custody around noon at the Blue Flamingo Resort Key West and transported to a nearby jail and booked for misdemeanor battery.

Additional details surrounding the arrest are not yet available.

We obtained Nelson's mug shot ... and the 6'0", 195-pound athlete gave an intense stare as he looked into the camera.

Nelson is entering his third year with the program ... and is expected to compete for a starting job with Jamal Rule and Isaiah Mozee.

He had 27 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in 2025 -- including a 38-yard score against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. Nelson also caught eight passes for 102 yards.

According to his Nebraska bio, Nelson was an Academic All-Big Ten and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team recipient last season.

Prior to college, Nelson starred at Wilkes-Barre High School in Pennsylvania and St Thomas More in Connecticut.