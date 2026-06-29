Terrion Arnold Granted Bond, Set At $1 Million

Detroit Lions star Terrion Arnold just caught a huge break in his kidnapping case -- he will NOT remain behind bars as he awaits his trial, a judge ruled on Monday.

Arnold appeared at a pretrial detention hearing in Hillsborough County, Florida ... where both sides broke down the serious allegations made against the 23-year-old.

While the judge believed there is certainly probable cause, he did not agree with the prosecution that Arnold should be held until trial.

Arnold is facing eight felony charges -- four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery -- stemming from an alleged February 4th incident in Tampa.

Authorities say the former Alabama star coordinated and directed the robbery of three men at an Airbnb -- but he has adamantly denied any involvement or wrongdoing.

During the lengthy hearing, Arnold's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, challenged the prosecution ... saying while there's plenty of evidence, none of it comes back to Arnold.

After it was decided Arnold would be granted bond, the State requested he have GPS tracking during his release ... but the judge denied it, citing the player will have a "paparazzi monitor" -- and his every move will be documented by the media. The judge also noted it could impact his on-field career.

As part of his release, Arnold cannot communicate with any co-defendants or witnesses, must surrender his passport within 48 hours, and stay at home or at work.

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