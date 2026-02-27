Terrion Arnold Denies Involvement In Alleged Robbery and Kidnapping Incident

Terrion Arnold's team is responding to reports the Detroit Lions cornerback is tied to a robbery and kidnapping incident that occurred in Florida earlier this month ... telling TMZ Sports he had no "involvement whatsoever."

Arnold's lawyer -- Timothy Jansen -- provided a statement on Friday ... making it clear that NFLer's hands are clean despite being named in Judge Logan Murphy's order to hold one of the alleged conspirators on pre-trial detention.

"He did not participate in, nor was he present for, any conduct related to the alleged offenses. There is no evidence in police reports, text messages, or witness statements that implicates Mr. Arnold in any way."

In fact, Jansen says they spoke with the lead prosecutor, and says they confirmed "that no charges have been filed against Mr. Arnold in connection with this matter."

The statement concludes with Jansen once again stating that Arnold "categorically" denies these unfounded claims and maintains his innocence.

"Recent media coverage has referenced an Order issued by Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy, which improperly suggests Mr. Arnold’s involvement in the incident. That same order also incorrectly identifies Ms. [Arianna] Devalle as Mr. Arnold’s girlfriend. Both assertions are false, misleading, and entirely unsupported by the record."

Arnold was first tied to the incident in a court filing on Feb. 24 when the state was arguing for pre-trial detention of Boakai Hilton -- who was charged with three counts of kidnapping to harm or terrorize and three counts of robbery with a firearm.

In the court order from Judge Murphy ... it says Arnold and some friends were staying at an Airbnb in the Sunshine State when they were robbed twice -- with designer bags, $100,000 in cash, an $80,000 necklace, and a cell phone issued to Arnold stolen.

They began to suspect a driver they hired had a role in the crimes, and although they reported the matter to police, "Arnold and his friends decided to take matters into their own hands," Murphy wrote.

"Rather than allowing law enforcement to investigate and retrieve the stolen property, the codefendants sought vigilante justice by kidnapping the victims for over an hour, interrogating them, beating them, and threatening them with a gun barrel in the mouth.”