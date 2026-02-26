Shedeur Sanders' Mob-Movie Birthday Present Stuns New Browns Coach Todd Monken

Someone cue the ominous music … because Shedeur Sanders sent his head coach a horse head for his birthday!

Before anyone panics -- it wasn't exactly a “Godfather” situation.

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken revealed to CBS Sports from the NFL scouting combine that he received a porcelain horse head from his QB as a birthday gift … and yeah, he was just as confused as you are.

Monken said the package showed up on his 60th birthday, and at first, he assumed it was something his wife had ordered. But when he checked the sender? Shedeur Sanders.

Inside the box sat a decorative porcelain horse head … naturally, Monken had questions.

“I asked him, ‘What was the meaning?’” Monken said. “And he just said, ‘Well, I really liked it. I got myself one.’”

“Well, great.”

No hidden message. No “sleeping with the fishes.”

Monken was hired as Cleveland's new head coach on Jan. 28 after he spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. His birthday was a week later, so Sanders' gift was a nice welcome moment for him.

Sanders is coming off an up-and-down rookie season … and while the stat sheet hasn’t always been pretty, the Browns believe they’ve got a foundation piece. If nothing else, a guy bold enough to send his head coach a mob-movie prop for his birthday.

Monken said Sanders -- who started the final seven games of the season -- has a long way to go but can make up ground to be QB1 for the Browns. They're both seemingly excited to work together to open a new chapter.