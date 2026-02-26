Mac Jones At Viral NYC Snow Ball Fight Before Cops Were Pelted

Play video content

The viral snowball fight in New York City had some star power -- 49ers QB Mac Jones was in the park -- before things went south.

Jones shared video of the wild scene on his TikTok account, showing off his view of the massive gathering in Manhattan's Washington Square Park ... as MJ and his buddy even got a few throws in (Mac was slingin' those snowballs!).

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

Of course, it was all fun and games until it wasn't ... as the gathering is now being remembered for all the wrong reasons, as a group of agitators turned their attention to some NYPD officers walking through the crowd, pelting them with snowballs.

A couple of officers were even injured during the incident.

Jessica Tisch, NYPD Commissioner, announced that police were investigating, and could make arrests. In fact, they nabbed someone today.

27-year-old Gusmane Coulibaly was grabbed by officers this morning, with the NYPD saying he was arrested for "assaulting our officers earlier this week in Washington Square Park."

And, it's apparently not the first time Coulibaly has been arrested. He was previously taken into custody for an alleged attempted robbery in the transit system.

This morning, the NYPD arrested Gusmane Coulibaly, 27 years old, for assaulting our officers earlier this week in Washington Square Park.



Mr. Coulibaly was previously arrested less than three weeks ago for an attempted robbery in the transit system. pic.twitter.com/IHO2zTC4tr @NYPDnews