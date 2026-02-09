Mac Jones Shrugs Off 49ers' Substation Conspiracy, 'I Can’t Hear The Buzz’

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mac Jones isn’t exactly buying into the 49ers' viral practice facility conspiracy ... but he's not completely brushing it off either!

The San Francisco backup QB talked with TMZ Sports about the chatter tying the team’s nearby electrical substation to their injury history ... a theory that’s picked up steam online and even sparked quiet locker room curiosity over the years.

Some have speculated electromagnetic fields from the power station by Levi's Stadium could be messing with players' bodies, but there's been zero scientific proof backing it.

Jones kept things pretty chill when asked about it ... saying he hasn’t personally noticed anything strange since joining the team.

"I haven't been there long enough," Jones said, "but I think there's something to studying it and at least finding out if it's good or bad, but I don't feel any different."

He even poked fun at one of the conspiracy's more out-there claims -- that players can supposedly hear electrical buzzing near the facility.

"I can't hear the buzz," he said. "Maybe some of the guys who have been there for a minute, but not me."

For those who may be drinking the tea ... neither of the Super Bowl teams is practicing at the Niners' facility.

Jones also made it clear he’s not exactly a tin-foil-hat kinda guy when it comes to conspiracy theories in general.

"Honestly, no," he said. "I'll entertain them, but I don't believe any weird ones."

While speculation continues to swirl around the Niners -- fueled in part by the team's recent injury stretches -- Jones sounds locked in on football, not power grids.

"I’m happy where I’m at," he added. "I love the 49ers and I want to keep winning and having fun."