Mac Jones Follows Tom Brady's 'TB12' Lead, Trademarks 'MJ10'
Mac Jones TB12 Sounds Nice ... How 'Bout MJ10?!?
12/1/2021 6:49 AM PT
Mac Jones is following in Tom Brady's footsteps in more ways than one ... 'cause the New England Patriots quarterback just filed to trademark his own version of "TB12's" nickname -- "MJ10."
Records show Jones' "Mac 10 Enterprises" officially filed for the phrase on November 26 ... with the intent to use it for all things clothes -- from beanies to hats to pants to athletic jackets/shorts/shirts/sweaters and more, as reported by Darren Rovell.
We get it -- Brady didn't have the most original nickname to begin with, but the similarity is hard to ignore when the guy who held Mac's job for 20 years built a whole brand around his initials and number.
Now, if Jones ends up making avocado ice cream recipes and raving about "pliability," then we'd call the guy a copycat ... but for now, it's most likely a coincidence.
The filing is probably bad news for Cam Newton's nickname for Jones -- "Mac and Cheese" -- but let's be honest, that moniker didn't really have legs, anyway.
As for his work on the field, Mac's doing a pretty good job -- the Pats are first in the AFC East with an 8-4 record this season ... and are currently half a game above the Buffalo Bills.