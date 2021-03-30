Alabama's Mac Jones Pro Day Interview Interrupted By Cartwheeling Lineman!

3/30/2021
BIG MAN CARTWHEELS COMING IN HOT!!!!

Alabama star QB Mac Jones had a Pro Day interview interrupted by one of the guys who used to block for him -- and it was HILARIOUS!!!

The flipping OL was Landon Dickerson -- who despite tearing his ACL just a few months ago, showed off some incredible athleticism whiles Jones was chatting with the SEC Network on Tuesday.

The Tide center cartwheeled at least 5 times ... and when Jones finally noticed -- the expected first-round pick in next month's NFL draft started cracking up!!

Landon even capped off the awesome flips with a funny wave ... and it all had Jones ROLLING!!

Of course, the guys were all smiles for good reason ... Bama's second Pro Day of the year went off without a hitch -- with the Tide stars showing out for a bunch of NFL head coaches, including Bill Belichick, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan.

Jones dropped several dimes to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith ... while star 'Bama running back Najee Harris did some drills for scouts as well.

Seems Dickerson's cartwheels, though, will go down as the most impressive feat of the day ... 'cause how can you not draft a 6'6", 325-pound guy that can do THAT!?!

