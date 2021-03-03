Alabama Star WR Jaylen Waddle Says He'd Take Mac Jones Over Tua Tagovailoa At QB

Breaking News

Surprising revelation from Jaylen Waddle ... the Alabama star wide receiver and top NFL prospect says he'd prefer Mac Jones to be his QB over Tua Tagovailoa.

"I like Mac Jones," the expected first-round draft pick told NFL Network on Wednesday. "Just my preference."

Waddle played with both signal-callers for years when the guys were all Tide teammates ... but Jaylen didn't mince words when talking about the Mac vs. Tua debate.

"Both of them great quarterbacks," Waddle said, "but I love Mac."

Now, Waddle does have SOME bias ... Waddle says he feels a bond with Jones 'cause the two had to go together from third-string in 2018 to 1st-round draft prospects this year.

But, what makes Waddle's comments very interesting is the fact that just last month, according to Sports Illustrated, star Bama wideout DeVonta Smith ALSO said he'd take Mac over Tua.

Look, the guys clearly love the now-Miami Dolphins star -- remember, DeVonta caught the game-winning TD from Tua in their national championship win over Georgia in 2018 -- but the comments certainly speak volumes about Mac's potential.