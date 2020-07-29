Tua Tagovailoa Declared Fully Healthy By Dolphins, Cleared For Practice

Breaking News

Awesome news out of Miami ... Dolphins 1st-round pick Tua Tagovailoa has been declared fully healthy by the team -- this just months after the QB suffered a gruesome injury.

Tua -- who dislocated his hip, fractured his pelvis, broke his nose and suffered a concussion in a game last November -- has just been cleared to practice with the 'Fins.

Head coach Brian Flores made the announcement Wednesday ... saying, "He's through the physical. And when we do get to practice, you'll see him out there."

Flores says Tua is ready to roll pic.twitter.com/LaSA5XFjPJ — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 29, 2020 @ClayWPLG

Of course, it's amazing news for the 22-year-old ... some wondered if Tua would ever be able to walk properly again -- let alone play NFL quarterback -- after the initial diagnosis.

In fact, some experts compared the injury to Bo Jackson's, which ultimately cost the former Raiders superstar his career in both football and baseball.

Play video content

But, Tua's repeatedly said this offseason his hip has been healing well -- he even posted workout footage in the pre-draft buildup back in April to prove it -- and clearly, the Dolphins now agree.