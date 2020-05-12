Tua Tagovailoa Vows To Give Back To Hawaii, Bama & Miami W/ Rookie Contract

Breaking News

The ink is still wet on Tua Tagovailoa's rookie contract ... but the Miami Dolphins top pick is already in the process of giving back -- vowing to help the communities that raised him.

The 22-year-old ex-Alabama superstar just signed a 4-year, $30.3 MILLION deal with nearly $20 mil signing bonus ... and shared a snap of the moment he became a millionaire on Tuesday.

Tua -- who was raised in Hawaii, went on to win a championship with Alabama, and got drafted by the Dolphins -- says he's going to do what he can for all 3 areas that left an impact on his journey.

"Blessed beyond belief 🙏🏼," Tua said on IG. "Thank you to the Miami Dolphins for making this dream come true for me and my family."

Of course, Tua's already proven he's a generous guy -- he just gifted his mom a Cadillac Escalade on Mother's Day -- but the QB says he's just getting started.

"It's in my heart to give back to the communities that have raised me. Plans are underway to start charitable outreach efforts in Hawaii, Alabama and Miami."

On top of his NFL money, Tua's raking in endorsement dough from Adidas, Wingstop, Bose and more ... so he's in prime position to make a huge impact.