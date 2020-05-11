Tua Tagovailoa Surprises Mom With Escalade For Mother's Day, 'This Is Mine?!'

Play video content Breaking News

Tua Tagovailoa is showing serious love for his mom with one of his first big NFL purchases ... surprising her with a Cadillac Escalade for Mother's Day!!!

The 22-year-old Miami Dolphins star rookie revealed the new whip in an emotional video on Sunday ... explaining to Diane, "I know you wanted something that would be able to carry everyone."

Mom's reaction is PRICELESS ... and she can't believe Tua's being serious -- "This is mine?!"

It's a smart choice ... 'cause an Escalade can hold up to 8 people, which is perfect for Mama Tagovailoa! Tua's the oldest of 4 kids.

The model appears to be a 2020 Cadillac Escalade -- which starts at $75k -- but we're assuming Tua went all-out for the occasion with some added features.

Of course, Tua is about to cash in on a HUGE rookie deal worth $30.3 milli over 4 years with nearly $20 million signing bonus.