Mac Jones Says GF Helped Him Learn Pats Playbook, Walk-Throughs In The Yard!

The MVP on the New England Patriots might not even be a player this season -- 'cause rookie QB Mac Jones says he has a secret weapon helping him -- his girlfriend!!!

The 23-year-old former Heisman finalist spoke with WEEI on Tuesday about how he's gearing up for his first NFL season ... saying his longtime boo, Sophie Scott, has been super supportive -- even helping him walk through plays in their front yard!

#Patriots QB Mac Jones tells us his girlfriend helps him with the playbook:



“She does a good job. Most of the time we just walkthrough in the yard. She’s actually helps me a lot.” pic.twitter.com/qXCvoIC0Fa — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) September 7, 2021 @MerloniFauria

Of course, Mac just beat out Cam Newton for the starting QB gig in Foxboro after an impressive preseason ... and now we have a better idea how he was so quick to succeed!

As for Mac and Sophie, they've been public on social media dating back to October 2019 ... and have posted a ton of pics together ever since.