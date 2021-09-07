Mac Jones Says GF Helped Him Learn Pats Playbook, Walk-Throughs In The Yard!

Mac Jones GF Helped Me Learn Pats Playbook Walk-Throughs In The Yard!!!

9/7/2021 3:29 PM PT
mac jones and girlfriend

The MVP on the New England Patriots might not even be a player this season -- 'cause rookie QB Mac Jones says he has a secret weapon helping him -- his girlfriend!!!

The 23-year-old former Heisman finalist spoke with WEEI on Tuesday about how he's gearing up for his first NFL season ... saying his longtime boo, Sophie Scott, has been super supportive -- even helping him walk through plays in their front yard!

"She does a good job," Mac told "Merloni & Fauria" ... "Most of the time we just walk-through in the yard. She actually helps me a lot."

Of course, Mac just beat out Cam Newton for the starting QB gig in Foxboro after an impressive preseason ... and now we have a better idea how he was so quick to succeed!

Sophie Scott Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sophie Scott Hot Shots Launch Gallery

As for Mac and Sophie, they've been public on social media dating back to October 2019 ... and have posted a ton of pics together ever since.

The Pats open their season against the Miami Dolphins on September 12 ... and we'll see how all that preparation plays out!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later