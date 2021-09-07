Mac Jones Says GF Helped Him Learn Pats Playbook, Walk-Throughs In The Yard!
Mac Jones GF Helped Me Learn Pats Playbook Walk-Throughs In The Yard!!!
9/7/2021 3:29 PM PT
The MVP on the New England Patriots might not even be a player this season -- 'cause rookie QB Mac Jones says he has a secret weapon helping him -- his girlfriend!!!
The 23-year-old former Heisman finalist spoke with WEEI on Tuesday about how he's gearing up for his first NFL season ... saying his longtime boo, Sophie Scott, has been super supportive -- even helping him walk through plays in their front yard!
#Patriots QB Mac Jones tells us his girlfriend helps him with the playbook:— Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) September 7, 2021 @MerloniFauria
“She does a good job. Most of the time we just walkthrough in the yard. She’s actually helps me a lot.” pic.twitter.com/qXCvoIC0Fa
"She does a good job," Mac told "Merloni & Fauria" ... "Most of the time we just walk-through in the yard. She actually helps me a lot."
Of course, Mac just beat out Cam Newton for the starting QB gig in Foxboro after an impressive preseason ... and now we have a better idea how he was so quick to succeed!
As for Mac and Sophie, they've been public on social media dating back to October 2019 ... and have posted a ton of pics together ever since.
The Pats open their season against the Miami Dolphins on September 12 ... and we'll see how all that preparation plays out!!!