Lions' Terrion Arnold Turns Himself In To Police, Adamantly Denies Wrongdoing

Terrion Arnold turned himself into police Wednesday evening in Florida on multiple felony kidnapping and robbery charges ... but Detroit Lions star vehemently denies doing anything wrong, and says he intends to prove it in court.

Arnold, 23, is currently being held in a Hillsborough County jail facility after being booked at 10:11 PM.

The charges -- four counts of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and four counts of kidnapping with intent to harm or terrorize -- go back to an alleged incident in Tampa in February.

The allegations have been floating around for months, and Arnold, a former first round draft pick in 2024, has always maintained he did nothing wrong.

On Tuesday night, shortly after he surrendered, Denise White, Terrion's rep, adamantly denied her client did anything wrong, citing a lack of evidence.

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence," White said in a statement provided to TMZ Sports.

"There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences."

White continued, vowing to fight the charges.

"Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

Arnold is being held without bond.