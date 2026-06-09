L.A. Rams' Alaric Jackson Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams' starting left tackle, was arrested for felony domestic battery Monday night ... and booked into an LAPD jail, where he remains behind bars.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a home in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley on Monday around 11 PM after cops were called to the scene.

Police determined, according to NBC L.A., which broke the story, Jackson was initially in a verbal argument with a woman over her allegedly filming him with her phone.

Jackson allegedly attempted to get the phone from the woman, leaving her with scratch marks on her arm.

Jackson, 27, was arrested at 12:30 AM ... and taken to the LAPD's Valley Jail. He was booked just before 4:30 AM for felony domestic battery.

Alaric, who is one of the better tackles in the NFL, was listed at 6'7", 340 lbs.

He was undrafted out of Iowa in 2021 before signing with the Rams, where he's become the anchor of the team's offensive line.

Jackson remains in custody ... and bond has been set at $50K.