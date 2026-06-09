Streamers Arrested Near Nancy Guthrie Home Amid Disturbance Complaints

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is cracking down on alleged unlawful behavior near Nancy Guthrie's upscale Arizona home ... and his department just arrested 3 streamers for allegedly causing problems in the area, including one who was caught urinating in public.

Alexander Zabel, who runs the true crime account "Criminal Network," was arrested and charged with 2 counts of obstructing a highway or thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance ... the sheriff's department tells TMZ.

Troy Bradshaw, who heads the "DAA JUICE" YouTube channel, was arrested and charged with public nuisance. He was livestreaming when authorities let him know he was being taken into custody. He and Zabel were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Meanwhile, local crime blogger Damian Todd Enderle was cited with public nuisance and released.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department tells TMZ ... one of the arrestees was caught urinating in public behind a makeshift tent.

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PCSD says they have "received numerous complaints about individuals blocking roadways, trespassing and disrupting the peace in the neighborhood" ... and after ignoring warnings, no-trespassing signs, and even citations, something further had to be done.