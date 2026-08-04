'Love & Hip Hop' Sidney Starr Placed in Jail's Vulnerable Population Section

"Love and Hip Hop" star Sidney Starr is locked up in a special section of the Fulton County jail ... due to her identifying as a trans woman ... TMZ has learned.

Sidney was transferred to the vulnerable population unit for the LGBTQ community after she was arrested Sunday and booked for sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated sexual molestation, and sodomy. She was accused of sodomizing a juvenile at a hotel in Hapeville, Georgia, but she claimed the interaction was consensual.

A rep for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said, "Sidney identified as someone who engages in a particular lifestyle" during the intake process, which is why jail officials placed her in the vulnerable unit.

We're told Sidney's criminal charges had absolutely nothing to do with where she's been housed -- and she has no restrictions placed on her and no extra security, even though alleged child predators are usually targets for other prisoners.

Sidney has vehemently denied all of the allegations and charges.

The Sheriff's rep said Sidney is housed in a dormitory and her daily life is just like any other inmate: 3 meals a day, recreation, phone privileges and showers.

As you know, Sidney has been on several reality shows, including "Love and Hip Hop New York."