Influencer Shamar McCoy Recognized by Fans During Arrest, Body Cam Shows

Play video content Video: Fans Recognize Influencer Shamar McCoy During Arrest, Body Cam Footage Shows Atlanta Police Department

Shamar McCoy's arrest came with an audience ... because a couple of women recognized the reality star almost immediately as cops moved in.

TMZ obtained body cam footage from Shamar's Monday arrest ... and as an officer tells him there's a warrant out for him, Shamar suddenly gets some extra attention from nearby onlookers.

A couple of women recognize him and call out, "Oh my God, Shamar" ... before repeatedly asking why he's getting pulled over.

Shamar didn't seem to know the answer ... later insisting to the officer, "I haven't did anything."

The cop kept things calm ... explaining the warrant popped up when he ran Shamar's name ... but tells him it could potentially be a mistake in the system and says he's only being detained while they sort it out.

TMZ broke the news ... Shamar was arrested for misdemeanor battery stemming from an alleged November 2024 beatdown. Cops say Shamar and his boyfriend, Alexander Green, went to a man named Quentin McDowell's home with a group of friends after Alexander and Quentin got into it over the phone.

Quentin told cops Alexander punched, threw down, and kicked him ... while another witness claimed Shamar kicked Quentin in the head.