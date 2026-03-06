Influencer Ash Trevino Arrested for Violating Bond, New Conditions Imposed

Influencer Ash Trevino ended up back in jail for allegedly violating her bond conditions ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, prosecutors in Texas filed to hold bond insufficient on February 24 ... alleging Ash drank alcohol on one occasion and purchased it on another -- which they say violated her bail agreement.

She was booked on March 4 and released later the same day ... the judge ended up revoking her original bond and setting new bond at $25K ... and again ordered her not to possess, purchase or use controlled substances, alcohol or firearms.

Trevino also has a curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM ... which will be enforced through the use of an ankle monitor. Regardless of the time of day, Trevino cannot go anywhere that mainly serves alcohol.

The state of Texas claimed it learned of these alleged bond violations after Trevino posted photos on social media ... at one time sharing images of herself consuming alcohol at a birthday party.

On another occasion, she posted a photo of a receipt which allegedly showed she'd purchased alcohol at a local restaurant. Trevino's legal team has denied she ever violated the bail conditions.

She's been ordered to enter a pretrial supervision program and submit to random tests for drugs and alcohol. She has been warned not to post about the case on social media.

Remember ... Trevino was arrested in Venus, Texas, back in December due to "active felony warrants" out of the nearby Waxahachie Police Department.

She was charged with health care fraud and welfare fraud.