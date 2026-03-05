Police Seen in Wild Arrest Video Cuffing Two Suspects in Arizona

Cops Take Down 2 Suspects In 'We Don't F*** Around' Video!!!

Cops in Arizona weren't messing around Wednesday night ... as you can see from this intense clip showing police taking down a couple of baddies during a traffic stop.

Check out the video ... a slew of Tempe PD officers converged on a vehicle at an intersection, jumping out of their SUVs before ripping a man and woman out of their ride.

We're told at least 7 unmarked Chevy Tahoe SUVs pulled up with lights flashing. Our sources say one of the SUVs was positioned in front of the vehicle so it couldn't flee.

The video captures the 2 suspects with their hands cuffed behind them. Officers are seen frisking the man outside the vehicle and escorting the woman to a sidewalk.