'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sentenced to Over A Year in Jail

Sentenced to Over A Year in jail for DUI

Zachery Ty Bryan is headed to jail for 16 months stemming from a 2024 DUI arrest -- and this time, he’s not walking away with probation.

The former "Home Improvement" star was rearraigned this morning after striking a plea deal with prosecutors. He pled guilty to DUI and admitted to an enhancement for driving with a BAC of 0.15% or higher -- nearly double the legal limit of .08.

Court docs show Bryan also admitted to having two prior DUI convictions, putting him in even hotter water. If he ever gets hit with a fourth, the penalties only get harsher.

The judge wasn’t in a forgiving mood -- probation was denied, and Bryan was sentenced to 16 months in county jail with credit for 57 days served.

He's not out of the woods after serving this stretch -- he’ll have to face out-of-county warrants once he finishes his time.

According to online records, Bryan was originally booked by La Quinta Police in 2024 for driving under the influence with three or more priors. He was also booked on a misdemeanor contempt of court charge.