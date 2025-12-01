Zachery Ty Bryan's Fiancée Allegedly Tried Running Him Over Before Arrests

Cops Say She Allegedly Tried to Run Him Over

Things seriously blew up between Zachery Ty Bryan and his girlfriend before their arrests this weekend -- and TMZ's got the messy play-by-play ... and honestly, it seems like the "Home Improvement" star’s lucky to be alive.

Lane County Sheriff’s deputies tell us they responded to a reckless-endangering call near a camping area outside Lowell, Oregon, on Saturday -- where they found Zachary in a pickup truck with his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, and their three small children.

Deputies say they learned that earlier, Bryan stepped out of the pickup and started walking along Big Fall Creek Road ... and that’s when Cartwright allegedly hit the gas, aimed the truck at him, and ended up crashing into a ditch with the kids still inside.

We’re told Bryan dodged it in time -- and thankfully, the children weren’t hurt.

Deputies interviewed both Bryan and Cartwright, saying they spotted signs of impairment. Witnesses were also questioned -- and here’s the kicker ... Bryan wasn’t even supposed to be around Cartwright because of a court order from a prior case.

As we reported, Zachery was booked on a probation violation connected to his previous domestic-violence conviction. He was denied bail and will remain in jail until Wednesday, December 3.