Zachery Ty Bryan Allegedly Punched Girlfriend, Threatened to Kill Her

Zachery Ty Bryan allegedly punched his then-girlfriend and threatened to kill her over the summer ... and she now has a 5-year restraining order against him.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the victim first contacted police after the "Home Improvement" star allegedly clocked her in the right temple on July 3 ... after she playfully bit his nipple while they were lying down together.

The woman also told cops she was scared for her safety just days later when she and Bryan got into a verbal altercation. She claimed he threatened to end her life and said ... "Shut the f*** up or I'm gonna shut you up".

During the verbal incident, the woman told police he snatched their dog and locked himself in a room ... and then proceeded to punch the door, splitting it from its frame.

The woman -- who said she and Bryan dated for 3 months -- also claimed he sprayed the dog in the face with bleach in June ... about a month before she contacted police due to the above-mentioned alleged incidents.

The troubled actor has now been ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex-girlfriend until Sept. 29, 2030.

TMZ has reached out to Bryan for comment ... so far, no word back.

As you know, this is far from the first time Bryan has been involved in an incident of domestic violence. We told you all about it ... he was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on New Year's Day this year after he allegedly punched and choked a woman, and threatened to kill her.

He was also arrested for domestic violence in July 2023 and pleaded guilty in 2021 to menacing and assault in the fourth degree after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend at the time.