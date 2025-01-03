Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence, Again

Zachery Ty Bryan is starting 2025 in the worst way possible, because the guy's got another arrest on his record ... this time for alleged domestic violence.

The "Home Improvement" star rang in the new year by getting busted in South Carolina for second-degree domestic violence ... according to online records.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... cops in Myrtle Beach responded to a residence on Jan. 1 for a domestic issue, and when police arrived they determined Zachery had gotten into a physical fight.

Bryan was ultimately arrested and hauled off to the Horry County Jail ... he is currently still incarcerated. His bond's been set at $10,000.

TMZ obtained Zachery's mug shot, and he has cuts on his cheek, chin and lips -- plus a red mark on his forehead.

Play video content

This is Zachery's third arrest in the past 18 months ... as we've told you, he was also busted for DV in July 2023 in Oregon, and in February 2024 he was arrested for DUI in California and hit with a felony charge.

We reached out to Zachery's camp ... so far no word back.